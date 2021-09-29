CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vaccine Mandates FAQ

Cover picture for the articleYes. Currently, all three of the vaccines in common use in the United States–Pfizer (now called “Comirnity”), Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson–have some connection to the use of aborted fetal tissue in testing or production, which has led some Catholics and other people of good will to wonder whether they can in good conscience make use of the vaccines. This connection, however, is remote and those who receive any of the vaccines neither cooperate formally or materially in moral evil. The December 2020 note from the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) explains, “when ethically irreproachable COVID-19 vaccines are not available…it is morally acceptable to receive COVID-19 vaccines that have used cell lines from aborted fetuses in their research and production process” (emphasis in original). In the absence of alternatives, and when there is a sufficient reason to do so (such as to contain the spread of a serious infectious agent), Catholics can, in good conscience, receive the vaccines, although Moderna and Pfizer are preferable to Johnson & Johnson. The note from the CDF continues, “It should be emphasized, however, that the morally licit use of these types of vaccines…does not in itself constitute a legitimation, even indirect, of the practice of abortion, and necessarily assumes the opposition to this practice by those who make use of these vaccines.” Catholics should make known their opposition to the production of vaccines using such illicitly obtained biological material and, when possible, make use of vaccines that are produced licitly. See Archbishop Cordileone’s video statement on this issue here.

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

