MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA - Royal Caribbean International, the second largest cruise line in the world, through their senior leadership team informed Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett in Miami, Florida this week that they will resume limited operations to Jamaica in November of this year. The senior executives added that once a number of logistical matters – some of which are outside Jamaica’s remit - are effectively resolved they will be in a position to significantly boost cruises to Jamaica, bringing in tens of thousands of fully vaccinated cruise visitors. The Senior Executives also reiterated their very strong desire to employ thousands of Jamaicans across a wide range of job functions and are awaiting government’s regulatory amendments to make it a reality.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO