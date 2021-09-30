CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SIHOT empowers hoteliers to work smarter

By Tatiana Rokou
TravelDailyNews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGERMANY - SIHOT, one of the leading, modular hotel management software systems, is empowering hoteliers with a new Business Intelligence tool. SIHOT.INSIGHTS lets hoteliers review performance by department, and overall revenue contribution with tailored reports for specific business insights. Within unpredictable markets, hoteliers can proactively respond to changing conditions utilising historic and forecast values for custom time periods.

www.traveldailynews.com

#Software Systems#Germany Sihot#Business Intelligence#Executive Board#Pms#Business Insight#Sihot Insights#F B
