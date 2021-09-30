SIHOT empowers hoteliers to work smarter

For the majority of our contemporary commercial history, operations have been geared toward a top-down hierarchy. Employees have been expected to follow the directions and imperatives laid out by their immediate supervisors, and so it goes up the ladder until the executive or ownership level. However, in the last few decades, it has gradually become more accepted that this is not the optimum environment for productivity. It creates a rigid workspace in which employees rarely achieve any kind of satisfaction and they are not given room to apply their perspectives in innovative ways.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO