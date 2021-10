The Independent’s travel correspondent is normally to be found scanning the horizon from the bridge of a close friend’s superyacht. But he put the binoculars down for long enough to tackle your urgent travel questions.Red list ruminationsQ: I’m a British citizen, double vaccinated with Pfizer, and about to relocate from Ecuador – which is a red list country – to England. I have four linked questions.1 Is this status likely to change in the next few weeks?2 Am I allowed to fly from Ecuador to Spain and stay there for 10 days before going to the UK?3 Would I still...

