Margaritaville partners with Hapi for Total Customer Data Strategy

Leading organizations are shifting their focus to enable cloud capabilities across their on-premises application landscape. The benefits it brings to application developers and owners alike are raising the conversation from that of a cost management basis to one that is value driven. It is behind the many transformation initiatives we see sweeping all sectors of business, government, and academia as the agility and efficiency of cloud opens new possibilities. Up to now, the focus has been on developers and applications as that is where the perceived immediate benefits lie. These “edge-to-cloud” capabilities, as HPE refers to them in its edge-to-cloud framework, enables interactions with customers, partners, and suppliers. However, there is another element heavily influenced by this transition that has largely completed its transformation in stealth. That is the transformation to cloud-native data services.

COMPUTERS ・ 7 DAYS AGO