Margaritaville partners with Hapi for Total Customer Data Strategy

By Tatiana Rokou
TravelDailyNews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI – Margaritaville, the global lifestyle brand, has turned to Hapi to consolidate customer data and set up a suite of Salesforce tools, including Marketing Cloud, Service Cloud, Analytics Cloud, and Interaction Studio. Hapi Connect will deliver PMS data across Margaritaville’s 25-property portfolio into Salesforce Cloud environments in real time,...

#Customer Data#Customer Success#Marketing Cloud#Service Cloud#Analytics Cloud#Pms#Salesforce Cloud#Margaritaville Hotels#Resorts
