With Summer's last breath, global hotel industry still gasping for air

By Tatiana Rokou
TravelDailyNews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe collective hotel industry is facing a cold, hard truth: attaining the same level of pre-pandemic operational performance will not be measured in days, but months, even years. That's what August data from HotStats portends and at a crossroads, as summer gives way to fall and a host of new variables come into play that could derail the modest success the past several months have demonstrated.

