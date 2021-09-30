With Summer's last breath, global hotel industry still gasping for air

According to a new report from Amex Trendex, which surveyed consumers across seven countries, “wellcations” or vacations geared towards improving one's mental health or wellbeing, are marking the top of most travelers’ lists. With Global Mental Health Day (10/12) around the corner, the survey found that 81% of consumers surveyed agree that they value the freedom to travel more now than they did prior to the pandemic and 68% are likely to base their next vacation around improving their mental well-being.

