Oh how I’ve missed a good reveal and it’s even more fun when I never got to see it in person. So when Keyanna of East & Lane (mentee + a true triple threat content creator – design, on-camera + photography) sent through her photos of The 2021Real Simple Home I was so happy and incredibly grateful that the design not only worked out, but was something that we were both proud of. I took the lead on the overall look and feel (much inspired by the farmhouse) and then Key took over on accessorizing and styling. And she nailed it. A huge thanks to Misty and Stephanie, the editors in charge of the execution of the design during what was a very challenging year to do anything in person. Managing so many designers, vendors, and the builder couldn’t have been easy and yet they were a total joy to work with. So without further ado, here is the room that Key and I designed.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 14 DAYS AGO