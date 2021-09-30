CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Castell Project presents 2021 Castell Award to Gilda Perez-Alvarado, JLL Hotels & Hospitality

By Vicky Karantzavelou
TravelDailyNews.com
 6 days ago

ATLANTA - Officials of Castell Project, Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating the careers of women professionals in the hospitality industry, named Global Chief Executive Officer of JLL Hotels & Hospitality Gilda Perez-Alvarado, as the recipient of its second annual Castell Award honoring a woman leader in the hospitality investment arena. The award was presented to Perez-Alvarado at the 2021 Lodging Conference held in Phoenix, Ariz., where she received a piece by artist Brad McCollum personally designed to evoke her heritage, her role as a trailblazer and her leadership as a champion of women in hospitality real estate.

