My organic chemistry class takes place at the Kravis Center, one of the numerous resources at Claremont McKenna College named after trustee Henry Kravis CM ’67. His name also graces a leadership institute and an opportunity fund for CMC first-years on financial aid, among other things. His cousin’s name, George Roberts CM ’66, similarly appears often at CMC, such as on the Roberts Pavilion and two other academic buildings. Donating millions of dollars to CMC’s endowment, the cousins are arguably CMC’s most influential trustees.

CLAREMONT, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO