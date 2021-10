StemExpress Partners with the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine to Provide COVID-19 Testing for the Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mesa. SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StemExpress is proud to announce that they will be the official COVID-19 testing provider for 2021's Meeting on the Mesa, a hybrid event bringing together great minds in the cell and gene biotech sphere. It has partnered with Alliance for Regenerative Medicine to comply with the newly implemented California state COVID-19 vaccination and testing policy regarding gatherings with 1,000 or more attendees. This partnership will allow the vital in-person networking aspect of the event to commence while protecting the health and safety of participants and attendees.

