South Sudan: Flooding puts lives in jeopardy

Heavy rains have caused widespread flooding in South Sudan this year. Many of the hardest hit communities are in Jonglei state, where rivers and wetlands overflowed as seasonal rains arrived earlier than usual. In the villages of Haat and Pakur, in western Ayod County, floods forced approximately 6,000 people to flee their homes since May. Everything in the affected communities was destroyed. “Here, I lost hope completely. We do not see anything good,” says Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) patient Nyadak Kulang. “Like yesterday, if it were not for the MSF boat that came to our village and brought me here, maybe I wouldn’t be alive today.”