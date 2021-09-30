Tonight's Forecast: Clear and dry

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Anthony Domol: High pressure has been in control of our weather all week long here in West Michigan and that will continue to be the case into Friday. As it begins to drift off to our southeast, we'll see some high clouds here and there, but they'll be of little consequence to our overall forecast. Temperatures will remain nearly 10 degrees above average and humidity levels stay quite low, resulting in a continuation of beautiful weather. Saturday the ridge of high pressure breaks down and showers will become possible by late in the day, although rainfall will be more common across the region on Sunday. Working into early next week, while temps cool down some, it'll likely stay relatively close to normal with highs in the 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with an isolated patch of fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Calm winds.

FRIDAY : Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Some high thin cirrus clouds prevalent through the day. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds south-southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds with a chance for showers late in the day and especially at night. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY : Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs near 70.

MONDAY : Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY : Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube