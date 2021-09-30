CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Tonight's Forecast: Clear and dry

By Anthony Domol
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10W4a1_0cCazd2l00

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Anthony Domol: High pressure has been in control of our weather all week long here in West Michigan and that will continue to be the case into Friday. As it begins to drift off to our southeast, we'll see some high clouds here and there, but they'll be of little consequence to our overall forecast. Temperatures will remain nearly 10 degrees above average and humidity levels stay quite low, resulting in a continuation of beautiful weather. Saturday the ridge of high pressure breaks down and showers will become possible by late in the day, although rainfall will be more common across the region on Sunday. Working into early next week, while temps cool down some, it'll likely stay relatively close to normal with highs in the 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with an isolated patch of fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Calm winds.

FRIDAY : Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Some high thin cirrus clouds prevalent through the day. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds south-southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds with a chance for showers late in the day and especially at night. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY : Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs near 70.

MONDAY : Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY : Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
KZTV 10

Sunny, dry conditions take over the forecast

High pressure will take over the forecast and will promote lots of afternoon sunshine with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. The drier air will stick around for a few days and that will mean cool mornings in the 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
Kingston (TN) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Kingston

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kingston: Tuesday, October 5: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Wednesday, October 6: Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, October 7: Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, October 8: Chance of
KINGSTON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#Fox 17
WIBW

Tuesday night forecast: Temperatures stay cool tonight and clouds move in tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The seasonal weather pattern will continue the next few days before we warm up for this weekend. Temperatures stay in the mid 50s overnight with calm winds. Clouds move into the area tomorrow afternoon associated with an area of low pressure that could provide some light rain showers in far Eastern Kansas throughout the day Wednesday. Most will stay dry and rainfall amounts will be less than 0.10″ for those that see rain at all.
TOPEKA, KS
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy