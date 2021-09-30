Free College Football Picks For Today 9/30/2021
Washington St at California—College football pick is Washington St Cougars +7.5. Both teams a disappointing 1-3. Golden Bears have a home loss to Nevada and failed to cover at home to FCS opponent Sacramento St by allowing 30 points and 467 yards. On the season Cal giving up 417 yards with 297 passing. Cougars quarterback Jayden de Laura expected to return on Saturday. De Laura completing 61.4% of his throws. Golden Bears defensively have struggled to get off the field on third down. Play Washington St +7.5.www.tonyspicks.com
Comments / 0