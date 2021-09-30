CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Free College Football Picks For Today 9/30/2021

tonyspicks.com
 5 days ago

Washington St at California—College football pick is Washington St Cougars +7.5. Both teams a disappointing 1-3. Golden Bears have a home loss to Nevada and failed to cover at home to FCS opponent Sacramento St by allowing 30 points and 467 yards. On the season Cal giving up 417 yards with 297 passing. Cougars quarterback Jayden de Laura expected to return on Saturday. De Laura completing 61.4% of his throws. Golden Bears defensively have struggled to get off the field on third down. Play Washington St +7.5.

www.tonyspicks.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Tennessee High School Football player Micah Montgomery drowned on Sunday

A Tennessee High School announced the drowning death of a student-athlete on Sunday. According to News Channel 11, Tennessee High Vikings football player Micah Montgomery passed away after drowning at South Holston Lake Sunday evening. Police responded to an incident around 4 p.m. to find the body of 16-year-old Micah...
TENNESSEE STATE
FanBuzz

Jalen Hurts & His Girlfriend Split Up When He Transferred to Oklahoma

Jalen Hurts has been on the national football radar since he was a four-star signal caller for Texas’ Channelview High School. He introduced himself to the college football world as the Alabama Crimson Tide’s first true freshman starting quarterback in over 30 years and held the job until the second half of the 2017 National Championship Game, when Tua Tagovailoa usurped him.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has message for media about Alabama

Alabama had to sweat out a win against Florida last week, which is something the Crimson Tide have not been all that accustomed to in the Nick Saban era. A lot of people felt the Gators exposed some of Alabama’s weaknesses, but Lane Kiffin wishes the media would stop talking about that.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Look: Sideline Photo Of Scott Frost Is Going Viral

No one really gave the Nebraska Cornhuskers a chance heading into their matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners. Although they’re on the wrong side of the scoreboard right now, they have actually been able to compete with the No. 3 team in the country. The Cornhuskers had a chance to get...
FOOTBALL
FanSided

LSU Football: How much is Ed Orgeron’s buyout?

If LSU football chooses to part ways with head coach Ed Orgeron at any point this year, it won’t be cheap. Orgeron signed a six-year extension worth more than $42 million in early 2020. The contract extension came after Coach O led the Tigers to a 15-0 record in 2019,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
fox40jackson.com

Alabama’s Nick Saban admits his wife gets on him about defensive schemes

Alabama football coach Nick Saban might arguably be the greatest coach in college football history, but he’s still hearing it at home about some of his defensive schemes. Saban and his wife, Terry, have been married for more than 45 years and there’s definitely one thing she harps on him about, he admitted Thursday.
ALABAMA STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Patterson
HOT 107.9

Coach Ed Orgeron and the LSU Football Team Drove to Carencro to Pay Respects to Kevione Faulk

The football field isn't the only place where LSU proves its worth, and this video out of Carencro is living proof. Our entire community was saddened to hear the tragic news that Kevione Faulk, daughter of Kevin Faulk, had suddenly passed back on September 13. Since then, there has been an outpouring of condolences from friends, family, and strangers alike—including the LSU Football team.
CARENCRO, LA
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Ohio St#American Football#Fcs#Cougars#Stanford#Oregon Ducks#Lsu#The Red Hawks
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Scandalous Urban Meyer Video

Update: The original video, along with the Twitter account that posted it, has been deleted. We’ll see if Meyer addresses the situation in the coming days. The video is still out there on social media, though. Earlier: A scandalous video of a man who appears to be Jacksonville Jaguars head...
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Florida Atlantic University
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
Boston College
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Here is the one pass that proves Trevor Lawrence will be a bust

A couple things happened on Sunday to Jacksonville quarterback (QB) Trevor Lawrence. He experienced his first loss ever and he revealed why he will become a bust. Since before the draft, I have been screaming through the keys on my keyboard, that Lawrence does not have what it takes. I was so sure of myself prior to the draft, I went as far as to put a 90 percent bust rate on him.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy