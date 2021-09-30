CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

RingCentral Forges First Ever Partnership in Mexico with MCM Telecom

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBusiness-to-business innovator, MCM Telecom, and RingCentral will together bring a new way of hybrid working to Mexican enterprises. RingCentral, Inc. , a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, announced that MCM Telecom will offer a co-branded solution called RingCentral for Symphony, which will be the lead MCM Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) offering to all business customers. MCM and RingCentral have joined forces to bring together all the essential elements of hybrid work into a single app for video conferencing, mobile collaboration, and advanced business phone capabilities enhanced by MCM’s leading fiber network and expertise in serving the Mexican enterprise market. This will enable organizations across the country to rapidly transform their business communications with new ways to serve customers, engage employees, and integrate critical business processes.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Logility Launches Corporate Responsibility Solution, Helping Businesses Track Social Compliance and Environmental Status of Suppliers

Logility 21.02 powers technology to ensure sustainable, ethical practices that support brand integrity and corporate responsibility. Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, announced its latest software release which supports corporate social responsibility and supply chain traceability goals. Marketing Technology News: Contextual Targeting...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

GONGOS to Honor First-Ever Vex Winners at the North American Customer Centricity Awards

Five Brands To Be Recognized For Building Best-In-Class Value Exchange Based On Customer Performance Indicators (CPIs) Gongos, Inc., a consultative agency focused on operationalizing customer centricity, will honor five brands for their outstanding commitment to delivering on outcomes that matter most to customers. These first-ever Value Exchange (Vex) Awards exemplify how brands perform on Customer Performance Indicators (CPIs). The winners will be announced at the North American Customer Centricity Awards and Conference on October 27th, 2021, hosted by Arcet Global.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Global Acquires Audio Content and Technology Start-up Remixd

Global, the media & entertainment group, today (Tuesday 5 October) announced it has acquired innovative next-generation digital audio content and technology start-up Remixd. Remixd automatically converts text articles into audio files with naturalized language, providing a market leading user experience and allowing publishers to provide premium short form audio content to their users. Remixd technology will be added to Global’s proprietary digital ad platform DAX (Digital Ad Exchange), the market leader in digital audio advertising and a pioneering platform in programmatic outdoor advertising. DAX & Remixd will offer monetization tools to enable digital publishers to generate incremental revenues on their articles.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

mParticle Raises $150 Million Series E to Help Teams Accelerate Time to Data Value

New investment, led by Permira, comes on the heels of accelerated company growth and will be used to drive continued growth of its customer data infrastructure. mParticle, the leading customer data infrastructure company, today announced that it has raised $150 million in Series E funding, led by Permira’s growth fund which backs leading tech-enabled and digital businesses. The existing investor base also participated in the round alongside new backers including former Adobe CFO Mark Garrett and New England Patriots All-Pro punter Jake Bailey. The funding will support mParticle’s continued global go-to-market expansion, as well as significant R&D investment as demand for customer data infrastructure continues to accelerate. With the round, Daniel Brenhouse, Principal at Permira, will join the mParticle Board of Directors.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Marketing#Business Communications#Mexico#Ringcentral#Mcm#Ringcentral Forges#Mcm Telecom#Mexican#Ringcentral Inc#Symphony#The Globe And Mail#Martech Interview#Inter
martechseries.com

Celonis Ushers in the Era of Data Execution

Expands Execution Management Landscape Through Product Innovation, Acquisitions and Partnerships. Celonis, the global leader in execution management, announced a series of investments in data, intelligence and action to expand the execution management landscape and enable every organization in the world to execute on their data. These announcements include the acquisition...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Bloomreach Announces Key Executive Appointments and Organizational Changes to Accelerate Momentum Amidst a Year of Record Growth

Bloomreach, the leader in Commerce Experience™, today announced key executive appointments and organizational changes to accelerate momentum amidst a year of record growth. Bloomreach has named Amanda Elam as Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately, in addition to naming Cheryl Chavez as Chief Product Officer, effective since June. As a result of these two essential additions to its leadership team, Bloomreach has now achieved gender parity across its appointed c-suite.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Duality Technologies Raises $30M Led by LG Technology Ventures to Accelerate Market Adoption of Privacy-Enhanced Data Collaboration

Duality’s cutting-edge solutions for privacy protection enable organizations to collaborate securely on sensitive data to drive innovation and revenue, while complying with growing data privacy regulations. Duality Technologies, a leading provider of privacy-enhanced data collaboration solutions, today announced that it has raised a $30M Series B funding round, bringing its...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Verint Named a Leader for Voice of the Customer Platform in Research Firm Evaluation

Verint the Customer Engagement Company™, today announced that Quadrant Knowledge Solutions has named Verint’s Experience Management a top performer and technology leader in the 2021 SPARK Matrix Analysis of the Global Voice of the Customer (VoC) Platforms Market. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Gavin Laugenie, Global Head of Content...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
martechseries.com

Digital Remedy Promotes Jessica Cortapasso to SVP, People

Digital Remedy, the leader in data-powered technology and services for marketers, announced that Jessica Cortapasso has been promoted to SVP, People, continuing her passion for employee relations, designing strategic wellness programs, and the development, implementation, and curation of corporate engagement initiatives. Marketing Technology News: Sensibill Named a Top Growing Company...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Intermedia Cloud Communications Announces the Opening of Japan Office to Support Strategic Partner NEC

As NEC continues to expand its global rollout of the NEC UNIVERGE BLUE suite of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions, Intermedia establishes an office in Japan to support this key market. Intermedia Cloud Communications, a leading provider of cloud communications and collaboration solutions to businesses and the partners that serve...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Avaya Cloud Office Enables Fintech Firms to Improve Communication, Flexibility and Reduce Risk

Avaya, a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, is providing the fintech industry with much needed flexibility and the ability to notably increase productivity and user satisfaction. InspereX is a new tech-driven, fixed income and market-linked product distribution and trading firm, with a mission to break down the barriers many investors and issuers face when trying to access the full potential of the fixed income markets, and market-linked securities. The fintech company selected Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral, an all-in-one cloud communication solution, for better mobility and flexibility, increased reliability, and reduced cost.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Uniform Launches the World’s First Composable Digital Experience Platform

The future of composable digital experiences begins today. Uniform (uniform.dev) announced the availability of the world’s first composable digital experience platform (DXP) that enables brands to deliver fast, engaging, personalized omnichannel digital experiences. Available today, Uniform offers marketers, merchandisers, and developers a vendor-agnostic, composable DXP that allows customers to choose...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

EVRYTHNG and EM MICROELECTRONIC Partner to Help Consumer Goods Brands Achieve End-to-End Traceability

Brands Can Now Track Every Product Item from Sourcing to Factory to Retail to Consumer to Recycle or Recommerce. EVRYTHNG, the Product Cloud managing digital identities for the world’s consumer products, today announced it has partnered with EM MICROELECTRONIC, the ultra-low-power semiconductor company of the Swatch Group and an RFID industry pioneer for more than 30 years. Together, the two companies are helping global brands achieve end-to-end product traceability through the supply chain from the sourcing of raw materials to post-purchase recycling or recommerce.
NFL
martechseries.com

True Influence® Named A Global Leader in Cloud Computing

True Influence Marketing Cloud™ awarded 2021 Stratus Award from Business Intelligence Group. The Business Intelligence Group today announced that it has awarded True Influence®, the technology leader of data-driven sales and marketing solutions, a 2021 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing for the True Influence Marketing Cloud™ in their annual business award program. The organization sought to identify the companies, products, and people that are offering unique solutions that take advantage of cloud technologies.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Full Circle Insights Gives Integrate the Tools They Need to Defend the Spend

After a year of deploying the Full Circle solution, the Integrate marketing team reports better alignment with finance and sales, plus greater process, and program efficiency. A year ago, the marketing operations team at Integrate, the leader in Precision Demand Marketing (PDM), implemented a comprehensive sales and marketing performance measurement solution from Full Circle Insights, Inc. Full Circle gives Integrate’s marketing operations team the tools they need to justify marketing spend with data inside the CRM, but even more importantly, their team uses Full Circle to improve alignment and process/investment efficiency.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Snowflake Announces Third Annual Data Drivers Award Winners, Honoring the Leaders Transforming Their Industries with the Data Cloud

Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, today announced the finalists and winners of the third-annual Data Drivers Awards for North America, the premier data awards that honor Snowflake customers leading their organizations and transforming their industries with the Data Cloud. Marketing Technology News: Invibes Advertising : Robust Growth and a Strong...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Atos Provides Customers’ Data Sovereignty With New Version of Its Detection and Response Cybersecurity Service

Atos MDR services now available from the cloud or on-premises with assurance of data sovereignty. As part of its global “Cyber Day,” Atos launches a sovereign data version of its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) cybersecurity service powered by Atos BullSequana S servers. This new offering conforms to data sovereignty principles by country, and to organizations’ particular data and operational needs. This illustrates the fact that Atos strives to protect its customers’ data with cybersecurity solutions tailored to their industry, to legal environment, or to territorial challenges.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

techspert.io Raises $12 Million From BGF And Nauta Capital To Transform The Way Businesses Gain Expert Insight

Techspert.io, the AI technology innovator connecting businesses with experts for domain-specific industry insights, announces that it has closed a $12 million investment round led by BGF, the UK and Ireland’s most active growth capital investor and existing investors Nauta Capital, a Pan-European Venture Capital firm. The volume of online data,...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

IMAGINE Supports Transformation Efforts with Appointment of Skilled Executive Leaders

The IMAGINE Group (“IMAGINE” or “the Company”), a leading provider of visual communications announced a series of appointments across its Executive Leadership Team to build upon its business transformation efforts and position the Company for long-term growth. All appointments will report to Chief Executive Officer Chris Cavanaugh, and are effective as of September 30, 2021.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy