For the longest time, kirtan seemed mysterious and odd to me. While all of my yoga friends embraced it as something that enhanced their yoga practice, I was left scratching my head. The idea of singing to Indian gods and goddesses in a language I didn’t understand was not only foreign and uncomfortable to me, it seemed a little inauthentic–after all, I am a white girl who grew up in the Bible Belt of the United States. I am accustomed to hymns, not so much chanting. Yoga has helped me connect more to who I am, where I came from, and where I want to go … but I didn’t feel like I needed to embrace a whole other culture to embrace yoga.

