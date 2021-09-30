CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Saudi unemployment down marginally to 11.3% in Q2

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KqFbn_0cCaxSM400

DUBAI (Reuters) - Unemployment in Saudi Arabia declined only marginally to 11.3% in the second quarter from 11.7% in the first three months of the year, official data showed on Thursday, signalling that recovery from the coronavirus crisis has lost some momentum.

Saudi Arabia has been pushing through economic reforms since 2016 to create millions of jobs and aims to reduce unemployment to 7% by 2030, but those plans were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic that sent oil prices plummeting.

Unemployment hit a record high of 15.4% in the second quarter last year but it has declined rapidly since then, reaching pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter this year.

The pace of decline slowed down in the second quarter, however, data from the General Authority for Statistics showed on Thursday, while a business survey this month pointed to a sharp drop in output expansion in the private sector.

Unemployment among Saudi women increased to 22.3% in Q2 from 21.2% the previous quarter, the statistics authority said.

Total labour force participation, for Saudis and non-Saudis, was 60.8% in the second quarter, down from 61.1% in the first three months of the year.

The Saudi economy shrank 4.1% in 2020, hit by lower crude prices and coronavirus-related restrictions that impacted its nascent non-oil economic sectors.

Ratings agency S&P Globl Ratings said this week it expects growth to average 2.4% between 2021 and 2024.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

IMF gets briefing on probe into China rankings at World Bank

The International Monetary Fund said Monday its board of directors has been briefed by attorneys from the law firm whose investigation found that current IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and other officials pressured World Bank employees to alter data affecting the business rankings of China and other nations.The IMF said the 190-nation lending agency's board of directors met with representatives of the WilmerHale law firm as part of an on-going review of the issues raised by the firm's investigation into the World Bank's “Doing Business 2018” report.The Doing Business report evaluated a country’s tax burdens, bureaucratic obstacles, regulatory system...
WORLD
AFP

OPEC+ grapples with mixed blessing of rising oil prices

OPEC and its key allies will meet on Monday to decide whether to ramp up oil production in a bid to calm overheated global energy prices. The market landscape has changed little since the previous September 1 meeting of the oil exporters' cartel and its allies, together known as OPEC+, with demand continuing to weigh on global crude supply. Oil prices jumped above $80 last week for the first time in almost three years, handing the club, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, both a boost and a dilemma. The 23 countries in the group are expected to start their video conference meeting at 1300 GMT (3 pm local time at OPEC's Vienna headquarters).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Statistics Authority#Non Saudis#S P Globl Ratings
AFP

Evergrande halts share trading in Hong Kong pending announcement

Embattled property giant China Evergrande suspended trading in its shares in Hong Kong on Monday pending an announcement on a "major transaction", as the firm struggles in a sea of debt and faces a default. "At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at 9:00 a.m. on 4 October 2021 pending the release by the Company of an announcement containing inside information about a major transaction," Evergrande said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
ECONOMY
OilPrice.com

Aramco Mega Deal Boosts Saudi Foreign Investment To Record In Q2

Saudi Arabia booked its highest-ever quarterly foreign direct investment (FDI) in the second quarter, thanks to a large oil pipeline infrastructure deal that state oil giant Aramco closed in the period. Saudi Arabia, whose FDI numbers have trended at around $1 billion per quarter in the past three years, saw...
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Asia is winning the bidding war for natural gas supply

China and Asia are winning the bidding war for natural gas supplies as the northern hemisphere goes into the winter season with woefully low inventories and recovering demand after the pandemic. Just as natural gas prices surged to records in Europe and Asia, commodity-hungry China secured this week a major...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Saudi Arabia
The Independent

Asian markets mixed; China Evergrande shares suspended

Asian markets were mixed on Monday, with Hong Kong’s benchmark down more than 2% after troubled property developer China Evergrande’s shares were suspended from trading. China Evergrande did not say why it halted trading of its shares, but a Chinese financial news service, Cailian, said another major developer was planning to buy Evergrande's property management unit. Evergrande is struggling to make payments on more than $300 billion of debt as it endures a cash crunch brought on...
STOCKS
ForexTV.com

Oil Futures Snap 5-day Winning Streak, Settle Marginally Down

Crude oil futures ended lower on Tuesday, snapping a five-day winning streak, as a sell-off in stock markets, and a stronger dollar weighed on the commodity. Oil prices moved higher early on in the session with tighter supplies and optimism about energy demand. The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury note...
TRAFFIC
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
The Independent

‘Biggest crash in world history’: Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki predicts economic crisis in October

The author of bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad predicts that a "giant" market crash coming in October has already been triggered and will bring down gold, silver and Bitcoin with it.Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki warned the crash is coming regardless of whether the US debt ceiling is raised or what measures are imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell."This is going to be the biggest crash in world history. We have never had this much debt pumped up… the debt to GDP ratio is out of sight," Mr Kiyosaki said.Mr Kiyosaki said the...
MARKETS
AFP

Chinese developer Fantasia fails to make debt payments

Another Chinese homebuilder has hit financial trouble after missing payments on debt obligations, adding to worries over the country's property sector as embattled giant China Evergrande teeters on the brink of collapse. The ratings agency added in a statement that although media reports said Fantasia missed an earlier payment to bondholders, the bond "does not appear to have been disclosed in the company's financial reports".
ECONOMY
TownLift

Utah has the fifth-largest labor shortage in the country

PARK CITY, Utah — There are 1.45 jobs in Utah for every unemployed person in the state. That is the fifth-highest number for all 50 US states and the District of Columbia. “The workers were chased away during COVID,” Mark Knold, chief economist for the Utah Department of Workforce Services (DWS) told KSL. “The labor […]
UTAH STATE
Reuters

Reuters

194K+
Followers
217K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy