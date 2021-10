FourFourTwoSA looks back at the last five meetings between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of their much-anticipated clash at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday. The Buccaneers will go into this encounter after they came from behind to secure a 3-1 victory over Chippa United in their previous DStv Premiership cash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium last weekend thanks to goals by Tshegofatso Mabasa, Abel Mabaso and Goodman Mosele.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO