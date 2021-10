The NFT trading platform Nifty Gateway and art collector Amir Soleymani are currently caught in a series of legal disputes on both sides of the Atlantic over a Beeple artwork. At the heart of the matter is a debate over whether Soleymani is obligated to cough up $650,000 for a lower-valued edition of the work for which he was ultimately outbid. The fracas was first reported by the Art Newspaper. Nifty Gateway, which has quickly established itself as a premiere NFT trading platform, hosted an auction for Beeple’s Abundance (2021) in May. Earlier this year, Beeple made headlines when his NFT Everydays:...

