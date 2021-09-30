Virginia Martin, 85, of Massac County, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Raised on the family farm and being the oldest of a family of five children, Virginia’s character was molded at a young age, doing chores expected of a boy as there were no other children old enough to help on the farm. Like so many farm children of that time, she walked over a mile to a one-room schoolhouse, eager to get an education. As she advanced to high school, a bus to school was available and she graduated from Vienna High School.