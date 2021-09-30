CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massac County, IL

Virginia Martin

Cover picture for the articleVirginia Martin, 85, of Massac County, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Raised on the family farm and being the oldest of a family of five children, Virginia’s character was molded at a young age, doing chores expected of a boy as there were no other children old enough to help on the farm. Like so many farm children of that time, she walked over a mile to a one-room schoolhouse, eager to get an education. As she advanced to high school, a bus to school was available and she graduated from Vienna High School.

