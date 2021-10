JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — After hundreds of new names were suggested, Thomas Nelson Community College will be renamed Virginia Peninsula Community College. “Narrowing the list of suggestions down to three was no small task. However, when speaking with diverse groups of students, faculty, staff, and alumni about the new name, one theme continued to emerge – ‘Virginia Peninsula Community College represents me.’ I believe we have identified a name that is welcoming, inclusive, and representative of our unique region,” said Thomas Nelson President Dr. Towuanna Porter Brannon.

