CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Gov. Justice Schedules Next Press Conference for Friday

By Editorial Board
connect-bridgeport.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Virginia Governor Jim Justice is expected to address the state again with a COVID-19 response press conference on Friday. Stay tuned to Connect-Bridgeport for the annoucement of the time as well as direct access to the live video feed for the press conference.

connect-bridgeport.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

West Virginia governor warns of ‘terrible, terrible carnage’ as US passes 40 million Covid cases

The US has a case of long Covid, having now topped more than 40 million known cases, more than the population of the whole state of California. Leaders across the country — and the political spectrum — are urging people to get vaccinated to stop what one governor called “terrible, terrible carnage.”“We’ve got a really big time situation in West Virginia. Rights or no rights, you need to really get vaccinated. You need to give to your neighbours, I know you’re loving, caring people. We’ve got to do this,” West Virginia governor Jim Justice said on Monday, after reading...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia governor says there’s “no chance” of COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students

Washington — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, who has publically encouraged parents to vaccinate their children, said Sunday there’s “no chance” he will mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for students because he believes “mandates only divide us.” “I truly believe that the mandates only divide us and only divide us more. From the standpoint of mandates, I don’t believe […]
EDUCATION
localdvm.com

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice schedules virtual COVID-19 briefing for 11 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled Wednesday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for 11 a.m. The briefing will be streamed live on WBOY.com and the 12 News App. Video of the full briefing and a written recap will be added to this story following the briefing’s conclusion. Watch...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
beaconjournal.com

'Ope!': Gov. Mike DeWine knocks over Ohio flag as he enters press conference

Gov. Mike DeWine's coronavirus press conference got off to a rough start Thursday, with the Republican governor accidentally taking out the state flag on his way in. "Ope! Lost the flag," DeWine said with a grin. The Ohio Burgee, which is the only non-rectangular state flag, lay on the floor for the remainder of the hour-long press conference.
OHIO STATE
The Dominion Post

Gov. Justice announces more winners

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice Thursday announced the winners of 19 prizes through his Do it for Babydog: Round 2 Vaccination Sweepstakes. Benjamin Currence of Buckhannon, Samuel Smith of Charleston and Danielle Stephenson of Charles Town have each won a full four-year scholarship to any public college or university in the state, including room and board, tuition, and books; a prize valued at over $100,000.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
Lootpress

Gov. Justice appoints Geffert to Senate in District 16

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice announced that he has appointed Hannah Geffert to the 16th Senatorial District seat, vacated by the resignation of John Unger. The district covers all of Jefferson County and part of Berkeley County. Geffert is a retired political science professor who taught at Shepherd...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
klkntv.com

Gov. Ricketts to take part in Texas border press conference

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – In late September, 26 governors, including Governor Pete Ricketts, sent a joint letter to President Biden asking for a meeting at the White House to discuss the border crisis. A little more than 2 weeks later, and that meeting has not yet happened. On Wednesday, a group of 10 governors, again including Ricketts, will be in Texas to join their Governor Greg Abbott for a press conference.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gov#Direct Access#Live Video#Virginia Governor#Connect Bridgeport
news-shield.com

Dem gun law press conference

Wisconsin Democrats push 'red-flag,' background check gun laws. Led by Attorney General Josh Kaul, Wisconsin Democrats are reintroducing legislation to expand gun restrictions.
POLITICS
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 17 States Will Have Next Surge

Hospitals are being pushed to the brink with COVID patients. "We are no longer bending. We are breaking. Many people never wanted to believe that could happen, but if you're someone trying to seek care, even for something other than COVID in many of these locations, the challenges are immense," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on his podcast. "I just have to keep remembering day after day after day, that all of these numbers"—the COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths—"are people's moms and dads, their grandpas and grandmas, their brothers and sisters. These are real people in your lives. There are people you care about, they're people you love." Read on to see which states Osterholm says will likely see a "major trending upwards in number of cases"—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH SERVICES
connect-bridgeport.com

Justice Continues to Urge Unvaccinated to Get Vaccinated and Those Eligible for Boosters to Go Get One

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice again urged the unvaccinated to get vaccinated during Friday's COVID press conference and for those who can get a booster shot to do so. As usual, the press conference began by Justice offerning his condolences to the families of the most recent COVID-related deaths. There have been 80 since his last briefing bringing the state's total to 3,722.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Centre Daily

ONLY one state bars employers mandating Covid-19 vaccines, this map shows

Private employers are increasingly considering whether to require proof of vaccination amid lingering COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and the rapidly spreading delta variant. But individual state regulations, some of which prohibit employers from doing just that, have added a layer of confusion. Combined with President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing requirement affecting millions of American workers, some companies are at a loss.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Charleston Press

At least 24 states to file lawsuit against Joe Biden if he doesn’t withdraw the vaccine mandate decision, the latest to join the group is South Carolina attorney general

South Carolina – The vaccine mandate has been a hot topic in the public since president Joe Biden announced it eight days ago and now a group of states warned him that legal action will be taken against him if he doesn’t withdraw his latest decision. Reportedly, until Wednesday, a...
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy