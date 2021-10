Arca has shared a new song called “Incendio.” The Spanish-language track was co-produced with Omar, and you can check it out below. “Incendio” arrives ahead of an Arca-curated concert film premiering today (September 27) at 3 p.m. Eastern, via Dice.fm. Directed by longtime Aphex Twin collaborator Weirdcore, the film documents a multidisciplinary Arca set performed in the round at a socially distanced Ibiza venue. Guests include Physical Therapy and Total Freedom. Proceeds from tickets, priced at €3 ($3.50) or more, benefit Casa Rifugio Marcella, a temporary shelter for trans and nonbinary people who are victims of discrimination and violence. Scroll down to watch a trailer.

