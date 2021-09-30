Bigfoot speaker to give McGuffey series lecture

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleLIBERTY — Bigfoot expert Marc DeWerth will be the next speaker in the William Holmes McGuffey Historical Society’s Memories of a Lifetime lecture series. DeWerth is Ohio curator for the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization. The University of Toledo graduate has spent many years researching Ohio’s own Sasquatch, known as the Grassman. He’s interviewed more than 200 people who claim to have seen the large, hairy beings in Ohio and other states.

