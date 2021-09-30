CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, KY

Police Beat

 6 days ago

The South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force arrested a Franklin man on five drug charges following a traffic stop on Patton Road at Morgantown Road on Monday, Sept. 20. A press release says Christopher King, 41, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance — second offense — methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance — third degree and possession of drug paraphernalia, along with what the release says is several traffic violations.

