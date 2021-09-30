CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ThoughtSpot Secures First 100 Enterprise SaaS Customers in 6 Months as Demand for Modern Analytics Cloud Accelerates

Cover picture for the articleCompanies around the globe adopt ThoughtSpot as they look to build their business on data. ThoughtSpot, the Modern Analytics Cloud company, reported significant growth milestones for its fully managed SaaS offering. Just six months after receiving SOC 2 Type II attestation, ThoughtSpot now has 100 SaaS enterprise customers, with customers ranging from large enterprises like T-Mobile and Aramark to digital natives like FinLocker, factory14, and Cloud Academy. This demand comes as global enterprises build their businesses on ThoughtSpot’s simple, actionable, and open cloud analytics platform to empower every business person to unearth data-driven insights from anywhere.

#Thoughtspot#Google Cloud Platform#Cloud Technology#Cloud Analytics#Saas#T Mobile#Aramark#Finlocker#Cloud Academy#Marketing Technology News#Embrace
