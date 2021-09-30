Edtech, Digital, Direct to Consumer Marketing Leader Tom McCarty is the Latest Fractional CMO at Chief Outsiders

Study finds that of those currently working remotely, executives are nearly three times more likely than non-executive employees to want to return to the office full-time. Future Forum, a consortium launched by Slack to help companies reimagine work in the new digital-first workplace, today released the latest findings from the Future Forum Pulse, a global study that shows a huge divide between executives and non-executives on returning to the office: “the Great Executive-Employee Disconnect.” The report reveals that of those currently working remotely, executives are nearly three times more likely than employees to want to return to the office full-time. Overall, the vast majority (76%) of employees do not want to return to full-time office work. This dramatic divide between executive and employee preferences should raise the alarm, since most executives (66%) say they are designing their companies’ “post-pandemic” workforce policies with little to no direct input from employees.

