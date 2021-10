Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ football team lost their first Class 4-A Region 1 District 2 game of the season 33-21 last Friday night to the Allen County-Scottsville Patriots. With the district loss, the Wildcats will have to win the rest of their district game to have an opportunity to host at least one home playoff game in the district round of the Class 4-A football playoffs.

FRANKLIN, KY ・ 6 DAYS AGO