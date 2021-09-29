CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BSE Power Index Surge, Godrej Properties New All-Time High; What's Moving Markets

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- S&P BSE Power index made smart gains of 3.52% today despite the broader market index Nifty declining by 0.21%. Power generation stocks were in demand today as India's power demand in August rose by 4% due to a strong recovery in industrial and commercial activity. Tata Power Co. Ltd (NS: TTPW ) surged by 8.5% while NTPC (NS: NTPC ) and Power Grid (NS: PGRD ) also went up by more than 6%.

