BSE Power Index Surge, Godrej Properties New All-Time High; What's Moving Markets

Energy was the only sector to deliver solid returns in September, owing to rising oil and gas prices. As demand is expected to skyrocket in the winter, the prices of the energy will likely move higher. Energy infrastructure stocks Western Midstream (WES), Flowserve (FLS), Holly Energy (HEP), and Star Group (SGU) are well-positioned to capitalize on the industry tailwinds.Despite the market being significantly volatile in September, owing to various economic factors, controlled supply and high demand for oil and gas led to a price increase for these commodities. In its meeting this week, OPEC, and its allies, have decided to stick to their previous plan of gradually increasing oil production and declined the need to ramp up production. As a result, U.S. crude traded above $79 a barrel this week, the highest since 2014. Today, U.S. natural gas futures closed at $5.68, representing a gain of 125% from the level seen a year ago.

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO