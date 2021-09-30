Kore.ai Raises $70 Million in Growth Financing to Power Growth of Expanded Product Offering
Kore.ai, a top conversational AI software company, today announced it has raised $50 million in Series C funding led by Vistara Growth and PNC, with additional participation from NextEquity Partners, Nicola Wealth and Beedie Capital. Kore.ai also secured an additional $20 million credit facility from Sterling National Bank bringing total funding to $70 million. As a part of the Series C round, Randy Garg, Managing Partner of Vistara Growth, and Daniel Pavlick, Executive Vice President of PNC, have joined Kore.ai’s board of directors.martechseries.com
