Franklin-Simpson Volley Cats endured a tough week as they lost two matches to two teams from the 4th Region. The Volley Cats lost their final 13th District match of the season at the Todd County Central lady Rebels 3-0 (25-14, 25-10 and 25-15). The two teams will play each other again in the upcoming 13th District Volleyball Tournament hosted by Todd County Central High School.