Looking forward to saving some huge cash on the biggest tech products out there? Keep reading on to know which day you need to mark off on your calendar for Black Friday 2021. Where has the year gone? It really doesn’t feel like all that much time has passed since our coverage of last year’s Black Friday sale but somehow it’s about to kick off once more for 2021. Following hot on the heels of this year’s impressive Prime Day event however, the retailers involved in Black Friday will need to pull off something spectacular to surpass Amazon’s exclusive sale.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 8 DAYS AGO