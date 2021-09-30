CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Reape Rickett Law Firm

By Reape
indybay.org
 6 days ago

If you are facing divorce or need to address another issue, such as child support, custody/visitation or spousal support, you need to know your option. The Reape-Rickett Law Firm provides accomplished legal representation in divorce, annulments, domestic violence restraining orders, paternity, child custody and visitation, child support, property division, spousal support, mediation and premarital agreements. We recognize that the outcome of divorce has a tremendous impact on the lives of our clients and their children. Therefore, we vow to always provide personal attention, listen carefully to our clients' desires, and present reasonable expectations of what to expect from the courts.

