Landlord Tenant Attorney In Van Nuys

Q: In 2016, I leased a one-bedroom apartment. The lease had a provision that I was not to engage in any “illegal activities” on the premises. After recreational use of marijuana became legal in 2019, I began to smoke occasionally at home, to unwind after work. My landlord now says I am in violation of the lease, and is threatening to evict me if I don’t stop. I think what I choose to do in the privacy of my own apartment is my own business, as long as I’m not breaking any laws.

POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO