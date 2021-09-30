CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Landlord Tenant Attorney In Van Nuys

By Joseph Kellener
indybay.org
 6 days ago

Landlord Tenant law is our practice and we know it well. Whether it's a simple eviction or habitability claims, illegal conversions, rent control laws and more - you're in good hands. The partners in this practice have over a decade of combined experience winning cases and taking names. We're serious about what we do and what we have to offer. We pride ourselves in running a small, boutique law firm that offers quality, personalized service directly to our clients - without any intermediary delegates. Speak directly to a real, landlord / tenant lawyer.

www.indybay.org

Comments / 0

Related
Macomb Daily

Ask the Lawyer: Landlord can evict pot-smoking tenant

Q: In 2016, I leased a one-bedroom apartment. The lease had a provision that I was not to engage in any “illegal activities” on the premises. After recreational use of marijuana became legal in 2019, I began to smoke occasionally at home, to unwind after work. My landlord now says I am in violation of the lease, and is threatening to evict me if I don’t stop. I think what I choose to do in the privacy of my own apartment is my own business, as long as I’m not breaking any laws.
POLITICS
Vallejo Times-Herald

Court conferences set to help landlords, tenants mediate eviction cases

Solano County Superior Court officials have scheduled conferences, starting Friday, to help landlords and tenants settle eviction cases, it has been announced. With the Solano County Bar Association providing the court with trained judge pro tems to assist in the cases, the conferences will be scheduled each Friday at the Hall of Justice in Fairfield, Court Executive Officer Brian K. Taylor said in a press statement released late last week.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#Rent Control
spectrumnews1.com

Tenants, landlords feel stress with pandemic housing rules

LOS ANGELES — Tenants and advocates rallied outside the County Board of Supervisors building in downtown LA on Monday — demanding an extension of COVID-19 tenant protections, as the county’s eviction moratorium is set to expire September 30th. South LA tenant Claudia Morales isn’t behind on her rent, but her...
LOS ANGELES, CA
therealdeal.com

LA County commercial landlords can’t evict tenants just yet

Commercial tenants struggling to pay their rent in Los Angeles County are getting a reprieve. The County Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday to extend its eviction moratorium on commercial tenants through January. The board did not extend the eviction moratorium for residential tenants, explaining it didn’t have the authority...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
OCRegister

What’s next for tenants, landlords as eviction moratorium ends?

After 18 months of political battles, lawsuits, court edicts and compromises, one of the biggest chapters in the coronavirus pandemic is ending today, Sept. 30, with the expiration of a statewide eviction ban in effect since the spring of 2020. While a cloud now hangs over thousands of still-out-of-work renters,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Attorney says placing all financial burdens on landlords during pandemic is unfair

As the Supreme Court recently found the Biden Administration’s moratorium on evictions unconstitutional, one longtime civil litigator has said the ruling is most appropriate. Christopher Brandlin, a civil law attorney, said while he understands the troubles many are going through during the COVID-19 crisis, placing all the financial burdens on...
U.S. POLITICS
FOX31 Denver

Denver tenants sue landlords over ‘unfit’ living conditions

DENVER (KDVR) — Fighting for their health and safety after months of living in unfit conditions, local tenants of a Denver apartment complex are suing its property management. Tenants told FOX31 on Thursday, they believe the lawsuit was a long time coming. “I have personally witnessed cockroaches, elevator fires, people...
DENVER, CO
Editor at Global Perspectives

Florida Police to Notify Landlords When Tenants are Arrested

"Hello, your tenant won't be paying this month, sorry."YouTube. Mayor Jane Castor is the 59th Mayor of the City of Tampa. Born and raised in Tampa and a former police officer is a no-nonsense woman. Castor is launching an old program with a new face that will allow police officers to notify landlords when their tenants have been arrested, even in cases where charges were later dropped.
KABC

Newsom signs a bunch of laws that make it tougher on cops- None that make it tougher on criminals

(Los Angeles, CA) — California Governor Gavin Newsom was in Los Angeles County signing several controversial bills dealing with police use of force. One sets statewide rules for use of tear gas and rubber bullets. Another bans police from using transportation and restraint techniques that might choke a suspect. Democrat Newsom is also signing a bill that requires police departments to enact policies that require officers to step in when they see excessive force being used. Many of the new laws are opposed by law enforcement organizations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGET

Undocumented immigrant removed 5 times from US sentenced for meth distribution

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — An undocumented immigrant who lived in Bakersfield has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine, according to federal authorities. Rodolfo Cardenas-Lara, 44, has previously been removed from the U.S. on five occasions, according to the release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of California. A co-defendant, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KTLA

California ends mandatory minimum drug sentence rules under bill signed by Gov. Newsom

California Gov. Gavin Newsom ended mandatory minimum sentences for nonviolent drug crimes in the nation’s most populous state on Tuesday, giving judges more discretion to impose alternative sentences. The mandatory sentencing law Newsom signed Tuesday grew out of what Democratic Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco called a failed war on drugs that disproportionately incarcerated […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy