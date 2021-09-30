Landlord Tenant Attorney In Van Nuys
Landlord Tenant law is our practice and we know it well. Whether it's a simple eviction or habitability claims, illegal conversions, rent control laws and more - you're in good hands. The partners in this practice have over a decade of combined experience winning cases and taking names. We're serious about what we do and what we have to offer. We pride ourselves in running a small, boutique law firm that offers quality, personalized service directly to our clients - without any intermediary delegates. Speak directly to a real, landlord / tenant lawyer.www.indybay.org
Comments / 0