Estonia Retail Sales Increase In August

RETAIL SALES ASSOCIATE Jonesboro, Clayton, GA 30236 Job description: We are looking to hire a new sales associate who is eager to learn and is passionate about working in customer service. Job requirements - Applicants must have at least a HS diploma or equivalent -Applicants must have at least 2 years experience -Applicants must be at least 21 -Applicants are required to have language skills in Spanish at Native or bilingual proficiency level -A credit check will be required on applicants -A criminal background check will be required on applicants Job salary and benefits -Salary range $12.50 - $16.00 hourly -Normal working days: weekdays and Saturday -40 hours per week -Normal work shifts: First (day) -The hours for this role are Full-time, Permanent -Hourly "non-exempt" position -Leave benefits include Paid holidays and Vacation/paid time off -Miscellaneous benefits include Clothing/Uniform How to apply Email resume to mosspawn@hotmail.com.

JONESBORO, GA ・ 10 DAYS AGO