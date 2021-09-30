CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Estonia Retail Sales Increase In August

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 5 days ago

(RTTNews) - Estonia retail sales rose in August, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Thursday. Retail sales, excluding motor vehicles and motor cycles trade, rose 9.0 percent year-on-year in August. "Turnover increased in grocery stores and in stores selling manufactured goods as well as in enterprises engaged in the retail...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

European Economics Preview: Germany Factory Orders Data Due

(RTTNews) - Factory orders data from Germany is due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's factory orders data for August. Economists forecast orders to fall 2.1 percent on month, reversing a 3.4 percent rise in July.
RETAIL
wibqam.com

U.S. factory orders increase strongly in August

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – New orders for U.S.-made goods accelerated in August, pointing to sustained strength in manufacturing even as economic growth appeared to have slowed in the third quarter because of shortages of raw materials and labor. The Commerce Department said on Monday that factory orders increased 1.2% in August...
ECONOMY
aba.com

New Orders for Manufactured Goods Increase in August

New orders for manufactured goods in August, up fifteen of the last sixteen months, increased $6.2 billion or 1.2% to $515.7 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Shipments, also up fifteen of the last sixteen months, increased $0.3 billion or 0.1 percent to $508.3 billion. New orders for manufactured...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Estonia Industrial Production Rises In August

(RTTNews) - Estonia's industrial production increased in August, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday. Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 4.0 percent year-on-year in August. Manufacturing output increased 9.0 percent annually in August. Meanwhile, production in energy sector declined 16.0 percent and those of mining fell 28.0 percent. "Compared...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statistics Estonia
kfgo.com

U.S. goods trade deficit increases in August

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. trade deficit in goods increased in August amid a rise in imports as businesses replenished depleted inventories, suggesting trade could again be a drag on economic growth in the third quarter. The goods trade deficit rose 0.9% to $87.6 billion last month, the Commerce Department...
U.S. POLITICS
Sourcing Journal

UK Retailer Seasalt Eyes Options, Including Sale

A sale of Cornish fashion brand Seasalt may provide an exit strategy for its two investors, as the firm eyes options to grow the business. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
RETAIL
US News and World Report

Australia Retail Sales Slide in August, but Relief in Sight

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian retail sales dived for a third straight month in August as half the population were trapped in coronavirus lockdowns, though reopening is in sight as vaccinations race toward world-beating levels. Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday showed retail sales fell 1.7% in August...
RETAIL
Business Insider

Denmark Retail Sales Fall For Third Month

(RTTNews) - Denmark's retail sales declined for the third straight month in August, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday. Retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent month-on-month in August, following a percent growth in May. Sales of clothing and other goods increased 2.8 percent monthly in August and...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

RETAIL SALES ASSOCIATE

RETAIL SALES ASSOCIATE Jonesboro, Clayton, GA 30236 Job description: We are looking to hire a new sales associate who is eager to learn and is passionate about working in customer service. Job requirements - Applicants must have at least a HS diploma or equivalent -Applicants must have at least 2 years experience -Applicants must be at least 21 -Applicants are required to have language skills in Spanish at Native or bilingual proficiency level -A credit check will be required on applicants -A criminal background check will be required on applicants Job salary and benefits -Salary range $12.50 - $16.00 hourly -Normal working days: weekdays and Saturday -40 hours per week -Normal work shifts: First (day) -The hours for this role are Full-time, Permanent -Hourly "non-exempt" position -Leave benefits include Paid holidays and Vacation/paid time off -Miscellaneous benefits include Clothing/Uniform How to apply Email resume to mosspawn@hotmail.com.
JONESBORO, GA
ForexTV.com

Finland Producer Price Inflation Increases In August

Finland’s producer price inflation accelerated in August, data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday. Producer prices increased 15.5 percent year-on-year in August, after a 14.8 percent rise in July. The increase in the producer prices for manufactured products was particularly attributable to risen prices of oil products, basic metals and...
BUSINESS
retailers.com

MRA reports August retail sales rise slighty over July

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Retailers Association today reports a small increase in August sales performance over July. The August Retail Index survey came in at 61.2, up slightly from July’s 59.1. Sixty-four percent (64%) of Michigan retailers reported an increase in sales over July, 24% reported a sales decline; and 12% reported no change.
LANSING, MI
gamingintelligence.com

Pennsylvania retail and iGaming growth offsets sports decline in August

Pennsylvania’s regulated betting and gaming market has recorded a 31 per cent increase in total revenue to $408.1m in August. Total revenue was down 4 per cent compared to the previous month’s record $423.7m, with growth from the land-based casinos, iGaming and video gaming terminals offsetting a decline from sports betting and fantasy sports contests.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
themreport.com

Pending Home Sales Rebound in August

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) has reported that pending home sales rebounded in August, recording significant gains after two prior months of declines, according to its latest Pending Home Sales Index (PHSI) measuring data from August 2021. Each of the four major U.S. regions mounted month-over-month growth in contract...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Cake Box sales jump as retailer opens 20 new stores

Cake Box has revealed that its sales have almost doubled for the past six months amid a strong recovery in customer demand.The high street cream cake retailer said it was buoyed by its continued expansion, opening 20 new franchise sites over the six months to September, to bring it to a total of 174 stores.The firm also stressed that it is in a “robust” position despite industry concerns over supply chain pressures in the food sector.Sukh Chamdal, chief executive officer and co-founder of the chain, said it has “several months of ingredients and the right measures in place to ensure...
RETAIL
Fortune

3 months before Christmas, companies are already bracing for stock shortages and bonkers prices

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Retailers like to say that Black Friday is so named because the holiday buying frenzy that comes the day after Thanksgiving is when they move into the black—or begin to turn a profit on the year. But in the upside-down world of the COVID-19 pandemic, it may be the day when many of them sink into red ink.
BUSINESS
worldpropertyjournal.com

New Home Sales Uptick in August

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Census Bureau, strong demand, low interest rates and fewer existing homes for sale helped contribute to an uptick in new home sales in August even as home prices continue to rise. Sales of newly built, single-family homes in August rose 1.5% to a 740,000 seasonally adjusted annual rate from an upwardly revised reading in July 2021. Sales are up 2.4% on a year-to-date basis.
REAL ESTATE
eyeonhousing.org

Existing Home Sales Fall in August

As tight inventory continued to push up prices, existing home sales fell in August but remain above pre-pandemic levels, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). Though the median existing home prices has increased 34% since January 2020, housing demand remains strong thanks to low mortgage rates and buyers are waiting for more inventory.
REAL ESTATE
Business Insider

What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years?. Where Bitcoin Is Going. For Bitcoin, no prediction is...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy