The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development released August employment data on Wednesday, and it shows that workers are in even more demand in the Sheboygan Metro area. The unemployment rate declined one-tenth of one percent from July’s 3.3% to 3.2% in August. The Federal Reserve considers a rate of 5% to be full employment, and anything less indicates a worker shortage.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 12 DAYS AGO