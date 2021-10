Samsung may have a potentially game-changing technology for smartwatches in development. The company could introduce a solar watch band that will ensure that your tiny wrist-worn devices will never run out of battery. Well, it isn’t an entirely new tech as the likes of Garmin and Casio have already shown that it’s possible. However, if Samsung jumps on the bandwagon as well, it could pave way for more big names to follow suit and solve one of the biggest issues with smartwatches, i.e. poor battery life.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO