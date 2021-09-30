CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Leaked! Are these the prices of Google Pixel 6 series

By Ishika Yadav
techgig.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetween Google itself has revealed many aspects of the Pixel 6 range and leakers filling in the gaps. We have a good idea of what the Google. 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro will bring. But one thing that we were unclear on was the price. Leaked! Google Pixel 6...

Digital Trends

Don’t like the iPhone 13? Samsung Galaxy S21 just got a HUGE Price Cut

It’s the best time of year to upgrade or replace your smartphone. With the arrival of the iPhone 13, we’re seeing some amazing Samsung Galaxy deals, Samsung Galaxy S20 deals, and iPhone deals. AAnd right now, Amazon is offering $150 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, $250 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, and $312 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. These are some of Samsung’s top phones, and some of the deepest discounts of all the smartphone deals out there, for a limited time only.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

First hands-on video of Pixel 6 Pro leaks

Pixel 6 duo that's apparently coming next month is anything but a secret. Google has already given us a good look at its next flagship smartphones and has now started putting up. billboards in New York to promote the devices. One Google store even has the. devices on display. And...
CELL PHONES
The Verge

The Google Pixel 6 Pro may have been leaked in a brief hands-on video

Google got ahead of any possible news leaks about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro by announcing the phones back in August, including that they would run on the company’s long-in-development Tensor chip. But it’s possible that some leakers have recently got hold of an actual unit. A video posted to Twitter by @thisistechtoday may be showing off a pre-production version of the Pixel 6 Pro, complete with its triple rear camera array.
CELL PHONES
whathifi.com

Google Pixel 6 could charge almost twice as fast, according to leaks

Just when you thought there was hardly anything left to reveal about the Google Pixel 6 ahead of its (probable) 19th October launch, there's been yet another leak revealing a potential new feature — faster charging. These rumours initially began when 91mobiles claimed that the Pixel 6 will support 33-watt...
CELL PHONES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Google Pixel 6 Pro hands-on video, photos leaked ahead of launch

The arrival of the Google Pixel 6 Pro may be happening really soon. We have seen a number of renders and photos plus details that have surfaced but we can expect more will be released. The latest leak is a hands-on video of the Google Pixel 6 Pro that tells us a number of things. The camera module will definitely be different compared to previous models. This could just be a prototype or test device but it’s most likely the final design.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: Google Pixel 6 Pro LEAKED Hands On, Galaxy Note Merges into S & more! (video)

Galaxy S22 Series won’t have Olympus camera after all. First, well we have Samsung announcing their new 200 megapixel ISOCELL sensor and all of its capabilities. Links to all that in the description. Thing is, it’s usually at this time that we hear about the sensors for the next Galaxy S, so just keep that article in mind for the future. Now if you thought this was the whole collaboration we heard about with Olympus, actually no. SamMobile claims this project took a back seat, and maybe indefinitely. Maybe Samsung realized that it didn’t really need to pay for branding on its already great photos. We’ll see how that evolves.
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Google

Google Pixel 5a is now supported by LineageOS 18.1

With the phone not even a month into its life span, the Google Pixel 5a is now supported by the ever-popular Android ROM LineageOS. Google’s phones have some of the longest life spans in Android, with the Pixel 3 series that launched on Android 9 Pie set to gain Android 12 this year. But for some, phones need to last beyond that final update, with the hardware still plenty capable for day-to-day use. Or perhaps you just want to have a bit more control over your phone and aren’t afraid to get technical to do so.
CELL PHONES
geekculture.co

Leaked Google Pixel 6 Video Gives Best Look At Upcoming Flagship

Hot on the heels of the latest Apple iPhone 13 launch would be Google’s Pixel 6. As the final major hardware device to launch as we head into the holidays, if this leak is to be believed, it’s looking sweet!. Check out the tweet below – The video above shows...
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Leaked hands-on video of the Pixel 6 Pro confirms glossy back, Google Tensor specs

The launch of the Pixel 6 series is just around the corner, and thanks to leaks and Google themselves, we know pretty much everything there is to know about it. While we’ve seen leaked renders, official renders, live shots in carefully crafted professional advertisements, and photos of the phone behind glass, we have yet to see candid shots of the Pixel 6. Now, thanks to a brief hands-on video of the Pixel 6 Pro, we have our first real-world, unglamorous view of the upcoming smartphone. The leak not only confirms the Pixel 6 Pro will have a glossy back — which our own source can corroborate — but it also corroborates our earlier exclusive on the Google Tensor specifications.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G quietly goes official

Samsung has silently unveiled its latest Galaxy M52 5G in Poland a few days ahead of the Indian launch which is taking place on Tuesday, September 28. The phone is listed on the official Samsung Poland website complete with its full specs list though pricing is yet to be confirmed.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

The Pixel 6 Pro might be Google's heaviest Pixel ever

Flagship smartphones from all brands are getting heavier and that trend looks set to continue with the next-generation Google Pixel 6 Pro, which should be released in the US and other markets next month. The Pixel 6 Pro weighs more than previous Pixels, but less than iPhones and Samsungs. Mishaal...
CELL PHONES
Android Police

New leak shows that with the Pixel 6 cameras, Google isn't solely relying on software processing anymore

The Google Pixel 6 is due to be the biggest smartphone release from Google since the original Pixel smartphones in 2016. For the first time, the company is launching a smartphone with its own custom SoC, but that's not the only significant change that's on the way. If the leaks are to be believed, Google is going all-in on the Pixel 6's camera — not only with software but also new hardware.
CELL PHONES
whathifi.com

Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 5: the rumoured differences

Few phones have had so much officially revealed about them leading up to their launch as the Google Pixel 6. Google has fed Android fans information, pictures and videos about its next homegrown flagship for months, and the big reveal is fast approaching. As with any new phone launch, it’s...
CELL PHONES
petapixel.com

Google Pixel 6 Leak Shows Multiple Photoshop-Like Features

A new report alleges several Google Pixel 6 hardware specifications, as well as software enhancements that are very similar to Photoshop features, are coming to the soon-to-be-released device. Back in May, known smartphone leaker Jon Prosser published a set of renders that showed a dramatically unusual camera design for what...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Google promotes the 5G Pixel 6 series with a full-page magazine ad

We expect to see Google officially unwrap the new Pixel 6 series next month and the marketing blitz has already begun. We've shown you billboards promoting both the standard Pixel 6 and the premium Pixel 6 Pro and now a full-page magazine ad for the phones was spotted in The New Yorker by Rich Brome who posted the ad on Twitter. The ad includes some of the photography used on the billboards which were snapped by David Urbanke for his first ad campaign.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

This Week in Tech: New Surface products, Galaxy S22 & Pixel 6 Pro leaks, Google app updates, and more

The consumer tech landscape was rife with new launches, leaks, and updates this past week. Microsoft unveiled a host of new Surface products, and we got to learn a few more details about the upcoming Pixel 6 Pro. A few Galaxy S22 leaks also surfaced online months ahead of its launch, and Google released several new features for its apps. If you missed any of our coverage, here’s a brief recap of all the significant developments in the tech world this week.
ELECTRONICS

