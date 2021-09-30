Leaked! Are these the prices of Google Pixel 6 series

The launch of the Pixel 6 series is just around the corner, and thanks to leaks and Google themselves, we know pretty much everything there is to know about it. While we’ve seen leaked renders, official renders, live shots in carefully crafted professional advertisements, and photos of the phone behind glass, we have yet to see candid shots of the Pixel 6. Now, thanks to a brief hands-on video of the Pixel 6 Pro, we have our first real-world, unglamorous view of the upcoming smartphone. The leak not only confirms the Pixel 6 Pro will have a glossy back — which our own source can corroborate — but it also corroborates our earlier exclusive on the Google Tensor specifications.
