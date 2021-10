After a week of a lot of rain forcing us off the course for a week, our Lady Falcons traveled to Pine River Country Club in Alma to participate in the Alma Panther Classic. Our ladies struggled to shake off their rust, and found it difficult to score on this very long course. Despite the struggles, our ladies would finish second in the event and Averie Pumford was the medalist with an 88. Zoey Markey finished 4th and received a top ten medal with a score of 96. Also scoring for the Falcons was Ava Mata with a 114 and Sophie Argyle with a 118. Kendall Ferchau played in the event and shot 126 and Sophie Maxwell shot a 138. As the season winds down, the Falcons travel to Hidden Oaks in St. Louis for the last league jamboree of the season, and will then begin final preparations for regionals where we will head back to Pine River and seek to land a spot in the state finals.

GOLF ・ 7 DAYS AGO