New Engine Integrates All Sources of Insight and Uses Transparent AI to Overcome Barriers to Scale. Aktana, the leader in intelligent customer engagement for the global life sciences industry, today announced its Contextual Intelligence Engine (CIE) 2.0. The upgraded version of the CIE is designed specifically for two of the most urgent needs in life sciences commercial operations today: omnichannel optimization and AI flexibility. Contextual Intelligence Engine 2.0 can work with any number of analytical models simultaneously to find the best combination of all possible activities, in all channels, by all members of the commercial team.

