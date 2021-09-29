Vonage Launches AI Virtual Assistant for its UCaaS Solution to Deliver Enhanced, Self-Serve Capabilities
Vonage, a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has launched AI Virtual Assistant for its unified communications solution, Vonage Business Communications (VBC). One of the first AI-driven conversational solutions to deliver enhanced self-serving interactions for unified communications, Vonage AI Virtual Assistant creates artificially intelligent conversational experiences using natural language understanding and machine learning that is supported by applications using voice and text to engage every caller in natural language.aithority.com
