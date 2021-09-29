Vonage Launches AI Virtual Assistant for its UCaaS Solution to Deliver Enhanced, Self-Serve Capabilities

Both could help businesses struggling to secure remote workforces and protect ever-increasing vulnerability footprints. Dell has announced new features for its ProSupport Suite IT software, and new AI-powered Trusted Device security capabilities, both of which should make businesses with large pools of remote workers take notice. If what Dell announced is accurate, these new capabilities could make management of remote hardware — and the people who use it — much simpler.

SOFTWARE ・ 7 DAYS AGO