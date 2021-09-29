Serviceaide Brings The Power Of Conversational Virtual Agents To ChangeGear ITSM Customers Around The World

No matter how sophisticated a contact center gets, the human agent is still relevant. Learn how they add the human touch by reading this article. Despite the steady progress of contact center technology, the agent on the other end of the call will still make the difference. Automated prompts may reduce the burden, but many customers prefer to talk to an actual human. No one understands a person's issues and concerns better than a fellow person on the call.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO