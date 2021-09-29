Serviceaide Brings The Power Of Conversational Virtual Agents To ChangeGear ITSM Customers Around The World
Serviceaide’s Luma Virtual Agent Brings World-Class Service Management and Intuitive Self-Service To End-Users on the ChangeGear Platform. Serviceaide, Inc., a global provider of intelligent IT and enterprise service management solutions, announced availability of Luma Virtual Agent for ChangeGear, the popular, feature-rich IT Service Management (ITSM) platform Serviceaide acquired in August with the acquisition of SunView. ChangeGear customers can now reap the benefits of Serviceaide’s powerful virtual agent solution optimized for easy, conversational access to enterprise knowledge and automated services.aithority.com
