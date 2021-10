HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Broken record alert: Keep your rain gear handy again today. You will probably need it at times, especially later. Rinse and repeat. Literally. Look for some scattered showers and storms this morning, mostly to partly cloudy skies for much of the day and then chances for heavy rain possible tonight. I know I’m repeating myself here, but we are stuck in this dreary forecast pattern, at least for a couple of more days. Highs today top out in the mid to upper 70s before dropping into the mid-60s overnight.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 HOURS AGO