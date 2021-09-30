CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shadowed By Controversy, NASA Won't Rename New Space Telescope

 6 days ago
NASA does not plan to rename its new $10 billion technological marvel, the James Webb Space Telescope, despite concerns about it being named after former NASA administrator James Webb, who went along with government discrimination against gay and lesbian employees in the 1950s and 1960s. The space agency tells NPR...

Community Policy