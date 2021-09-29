In support of Stevenson

Coming together is a beginning; keeping together is progress; working together is success. Working together as a community seems to be much needed in our town. Boe Stevenson is the person to help accomplish this goal. Boe owns and operates two small businesses in our town, Locally Nourished, with Alicia Walker, as well as Boe Designs. You may have seen and heard Boe on Main Street playing his guitar while chatting with our local kids, and I’m sure some of you have stopped to converse with him. Boe is a relatable family man who strives to run family-oriented businesses.