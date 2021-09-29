CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
At the Liberty:Cry Macho

Cry Macho (based on the book by N. Richard Nash) is directed and stars Clint Eastwood. Eastwood plays a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder, who in 1978, takes a job to bring an ex-boss’s young son home and away from his alcoholic mom. Crossing rural Mexico on their back way to Texas, the unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman may find his own sense of redemption through teaching the boy what it means to be a good man.

