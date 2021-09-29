Caraway Scalloped Potatoes

Quickly whip up a delicious side dish with these Air Fryer Baked Potatoes. Fork tender on the inside, crispy on the outside and absolutely tasty!. Baked Potatoes are one of my favorite side dishes ever. Potatoes are always a solid choice, right? They can even be a main meal depending on what you top them with. Did you know that baked potatoes can be made in the air fryer? Of course, I'm not sure they would still be called baked. I guess we'd have to just call them Air Fried Potatoes. If you love to eat the skin on your baked potatoes and you like it crispy, this is your recipe. It is so fluffy and tender on the inside too! This has become one of my favorite ways to make potatoes. It is quicker than the oven and don't even get me started on how the microwave messes up a perfectly good potato. If you are looking for an easy way to get your potato fix, then you need to try this Air Fryer Baked Potato recipe!

