Caraway Scalloped Potatoes

By Luke Chavez
waitsburgtimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe season for sweaters and comfort food has arrived, and I couldn't be happier. While autumn is my favorite season for many reasons, fall cooking is at the top of that list. Few vegetables are more comforting than the humble and versatile potato. Baked, mashed, roasted, or fried, I am always experimenting with ways to elevate the much-loved starchy tuber. One recipe that I have come back to time and time again, is Julia Child's Gratin Dauphinois. Thinly sliced potatoes scalloped with milk, cheese, and just a hint of garlic, make for an elegant side dish to accompany most roasted or grilled meats. Here, I present my twist on this classic, featuring sharp-aged cheddar and toasted caraway seeds for an unexpected added depth of flavor.

