Alex Palou won the 2021 NTT Data IndyCar Series title Sunday after claiming a solid fourth place finish in the season finale from the streets of Long Beach. The 24-year-old Spaniard took the IndyCar title in only his second year in the series and in his first year with the dominant Chip Ganassi Racing team. His first victory of the year came in the season-opener at Barber Motorsports Park, which he followed up with two more wins at Road America and Portland and podium finishes at the Indy road course, Detroit, Mid-Ohio and Laguna Seca. He also claimed a runner-up finish in the Indianapolis 500, narrowly losing out on the victory after an intense battle with Indy veteran Helio Castroneves.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO