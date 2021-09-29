CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

Randy O. Smiley Sr.

By James Jones
Selam Times-Journal
 7 days ago

Randy O. Smiley, Sr., 51, resident of Selma, passed away September 24, 2021 at Vaughan Hospital. Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021, 2 p.m. at New Live Oak, officiated by Pastor Johnathan Shanks and directed by Randall Miller Funeral Service, Inc., Selma. Survivors include: spouse, Lynn Smiley; parents, Thelma and Samuel Fails Sr.; one son, Randy Smiley Jr.; four daughters, Shyera Walker, Eleshia McMurtrey, Saporria Smiley, Asia Smiley; two brothers, Samuel Fails Jr., Darryl Smiley; two sisters, Jackquelin Dixon; Santanna Segarra; 10 grandchildren, host of nieces and nephews.

www.selmatimesjournal.com

