Gloria McCants
Gloria McCants, 47, resident of Selma, passed away September 24, 2021 at Vaughan Regional. Funeral services will be held Sunday, October 3, 2021, 1 p.m. at Miller Funeral Chapel. Burial to follow in East Salem cemetery directed by Randall Miller Funeral Service, Inc., Selma. Survivors include: parents, Nora Hartley McCants, Robert McCants; three sons, Marquavious McCants, Donshun McCants, Keonate McCants; two brothers, Harry McCants, Marlin McCants; two sisters, Cynthia Hartley. Sherika Pettway and four grandchildren.www.selmatimesjournal.com
Comments / 0