CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Panthers finish in third place at Suburban North Tournament

By Tanner Cobb
plattecountycitizen.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Panther doubles team of Vivien Hamilton and Sydney Dial stole the show when the Park Hill South duo finished in first place at the Suburban North Tournament on Sept. 25. Overall, the Panthers ended in third place when the Park Hill South girls’ tennis team competed against its conference opponents. Park Hill South also had the doubles team of Ellie Eason and Kate Eason finish in third place among doubles teams.

www.plattecountycitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
wjle.com

DCHS Golfer Alison Poss Qualifies for Region after 3rd Place Finish in District Tournament

On Thursday, September 23, the DeKalb County High School Golf Team competed in the AA District 7 Golf Tournament held at Bear Trace Golf Course in Crossville, Tennessee. On the girls side of the tournament, Alison Poss finished 3rd with a score of 84. Alison qualified for the AA Region 4 Tournament to be held on Monday, September 27, at Country Hills Golf Course. If she can finish in the top three out of 25 girls competing on Monday, she will earn a spot in the State Tournament. “Alison started slow at the District Tournament with a 46 on the front, but she finished strong with a 38 on the back nine. Alison is awesome! She has such a bright future in golf. But, as great a golfer she is, she is an even better person. She has been great to work with this year and I feel like she has a really bright future” said DCHS Golf Coach, John Pryor. Alison is the daughter of Tony Poss and Jeania Cawthorn.
CROSSVILLE, TN
Pine And Lakes News

Volleyball: Tigers finish 2nd at C-I tournament

Pine River-Backus’ Hannah Barchus totaled 37 digs, 29 kills, seven ace serves, six blocks and a set assist as the Tigers placed second, falling only to Ada-Borup West 25-22, 21-25, 15-10 in the 16-team volleyball tournament Saturday, Sept. 18. Other statistical leaders for PR-B were Claire Dahl with 37 digs,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Tennis#Park Hill#Sydney Dial#Bulldog
plattecountycitizen.com

Lady Pirates finish in third place at Central Invitational

Mackenzie Borland led the way for the Platte County girl’s golf team as the Pirates ended in third place in the Central Invitational at Moila Country Club on Thursday, Sept. 9. Borland was the top-finisher for the Pirates when she tied for sixth place overall with 89 points. One stroke...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
Daily Record

PREP ROUNDUP | Chippewa places third at NET Conference Tournament

Coming into the Northeast Tennis Conference Tournament, Chippewa was team on the prowl as it looked to make some noise in the title hunt. The Chipps battled their way through some tough matches, but in the end though, Manchester proved to be the best team at the NET Conference Tournament.
TENNIS
middlebury.edu

Men’s Cross Country Records Third Place Finish

The 31st-ranked men's cross country team recorded a third place finish at the Purple Valley Classic hosted by #2 Williams on Saturday. The Ephs won the meet with a score of 29, followed by #6 MIT (32) and Middlebury (86). The Panthers are back in action on Saturday when they travel to SUNY Geneseo for the Mike Wood Invitational.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
Lakefield Standard

Boys finish third in home meet

EJ Peterson (38th; 20:26), Brigan McCarthy (39th; 20:26), Evan Insichienmay (48th; 21:20), Keenan Ambrose (51st; 21:27), Kaden Cother (63rd; 23:11) and Carter Johnson (68th; 24:21) rounded out JCC’s team. Worthington won the team title (36), with Luverne (58), JCC (70), Windom (91) and Martin County West (134) rounding out the...
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
dupanthers.com

Eighth place finish for the Panthers after 36-hole day at GVSU

ALLENDALE, Mich. - It was a long day of golf for the 11-team field at the GVSU Gilda's Club Fall Invite. The teams played 36 holes at The Meadows Golf Course on campus with the Panthers finishing eighth after a score of 656. In the morning 18 holes, Davenport scored 329 and improved by two strokes in the afternoon session of 18 holes. They were five strokes behind Lewis for seventh place.
GOLF
plattecountycitizen.com

Lady Pirates finish first at Winnetonka Tournament

The Pirates didn’t lose a single set in the tournament, sweeping every single opponent. Platte County’s first three matches were against Barstow, St. Joseph Central and Fort Osage. After taking down all three in two sets, the Pirates moved on to take St. Pius X and it started off slow...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
Journal & Sunday Journal

Regional golf tournaments take place

CHARLES TOWN — The Ryder Cup is over, and the golf season will be over for all but two Eastern Panhandle Class AAA teams today. That’s because only two of them will advance from today’s regional play at Locust Hill Golf Club to next week’s two-day state tournament at Oglebay Park in Wheeling.
MARTINSBURG, WV
Ironton Tribune

Flyers finish 2nd in SOC golf tournament

McDERMOTT — Ricky Bobby said that “If you’re not first, you’re last.”. The St. Joseph Flyers will disagree with the fictional NASCAR driver after finishing second in the Southern Ohio Conference Division I golf tournament on Thursday at the Portsmouth Elks Golf Club. South Webster won the tournament with a...
SOUTH WEBSTER, OH
Gillette News Record

Camels, Bolts tennis teams finish state tournament

The Campbell County and Thunder Basin High School boys and girls tennis teams capped off the short fall season with the Class 4A state tournament this weekend in Gillette. The Camel girls finished seventh with a score of 18, the Camel boys finished 10th with a score of eight, the Bolts girls finished 11th with a score of six and the Bolts boys finished 12th with a score of 2.5. Kelly Walsh won both the girls and boys titles with scores of 69 and 58 respectively.
GILLETTE, WY
Capital Journal

Govs golfers place third at ESD

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys golf team competed in the Eastern South Dakota Conference Boys Golf Championship at Cattail Crossing Golf Course in Watertown on Saturday. A total of nine teams and 53 athletes saw action in the tournament. As a team, the Govs placed third with a score...
WATERTOWN, SD
nowhabersham.com

TFS MS volleyball closes season with third place finish

The Tallulah Falls School MS volleyball team played in its season-ending tournament on Saturday. The Lady Indians took a pair of wins over Hart County and Franklin County and dropped one to Jefferson. The girls opened the tournament as the fourth seed and started out with a 2-1 win over...
TALLULAH FALLS, GA
middlebury.edu

Middlebury Places Third At Wesleyan

The Middlebury women's golf team finished third among seven teams at the Wesleyan Invitational. Amherst won the event with a two-day total score of 610, followed by Williams (624) and Middlebury (647). The Panthers are back in action next weekend when they compete at the Williams Invitational. Low scorer for...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
inkfreenews.com

Panthers Claim Another Title, Wawasee Finishes Third At Bremen

BREMEN – The NorthWood Lady Panthers traveled to Bremen Saturday morning for the Bremen Invitational Volleyball tournament. Entering with a record of 19-2, NorthWood put their skill on display early and often. The first game of the round robin style tournament saw the Lady Panthers face off against the John...
BREMEN, IN
dupanthers.com

Panthers finish ninth at Ferris State

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. - The women's golf team concluded a very busy three-day stretch in which they played 72 holes ending Monday in the second round of the Ferris State Invitational at Katke Golf Course. The amount of golf might have shown with fatigue perhaps in the final round today. Davenport shot 320 in the first round yesterday but slipped from sixth to ninth place today with a total of 342. The team played 36 holes at the GVSU Gilda's Club Laker Invite on Saturday and two 18-hole rounds at Ferris State, one on Sunday and another today.
BIG RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy