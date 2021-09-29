Panthers finish in third place at Suburban North Tournament
The Panther doubles team of Vivien Hamilton and Sydney Dial stole the show when the Park Hill South duo finished in first place at the Suburban North Tournament on Sept. 25. Overall, the Panthers ended in third place when the Park Hill South girls' tennis team competed against its conference opponents. Park Hill South also had the doubles team of Ellie Eason and Kate Eason finish in third place among doubles teams.
