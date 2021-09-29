Panthers finish in third place at Suburban North Tournament

On Thursday, September 23, the DeKalb County High School Golf Team competed in the AA District 7 Golf Tournament held at Bear Trace Golf Course in Crossville, Tennessee. On the girls side of the tournament, Alison Poss finished 3rd with a score of 84. Alison qualified for the AA Region 4 Tournament to be held on Monday, September 27, at Country Hills Golf Course. If she can finish in the top three out of 25 girls competing on Monday, she will earn a spot in the State Tournament. “Alison started slow at the District Tournament with a 46 on the front, but she finished strong with a 38 on the back nine. Alison is awesome! She has such a bright future in golf. But, as great a golfer she is, she is an even better person. She has been great to work with this year and I feel like she has a really bright future” said DCHS Golf Coach, John Pryor. Alison is the daughter of Tony Poss and Jeania Cawthorn.

